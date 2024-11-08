Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 8:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 8:13 AM GMT

    കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ 30 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ 30 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ 30 കോടി രൂപകൂടി സർക്കാർ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഴ്‌ചയിൽ 20 കോടി നൽകിയിരുന്നു. പ്രതിമാസ 50 കോടി രൂപ വീതമാണ്‌ കോർപറേഷന്‌ സർക്കാർ സഹായമായി നൽകുന്നത്‌.

    ഈ വർഷം ബജറ്റിൽ 900 കോടി രൂപയാണ്‌ കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ വകയിരുത്തിയത്‌. ഇതിനകം 1111 കോടി നൽകി. ഈ സർക്കാർ ഇതുവരെ 6100 കോടി രൂപ കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്കായി അനുവദിച്ചു.

