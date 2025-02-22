കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് 20 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 Feb 2025 4:00 PM IST
22 Feb 2025 4:00 PM IST
കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് 20 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു
News Summary - Another 20 crores have been allocated to KSRTC
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് സർക്കാർ സഹായമായി 20 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ മാസം ആകെ 123 കോടി രൂപയാണ് സർക്കാർ നൽകിയത്.
കോർപറേഷന് ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം 1500 കോടി രൂപ സഹായമായി നൽകി. ബജറ്റിൽ 900 കോടി രൂപയാണ് വകയിരുത്തിയിരുന്നത്. ബജറ്റ് വകയിരുത്തലിനെക്കാൾ 600 കോടി രൂപയാണ് അധികമായി അനുവദിച്ചത്.
