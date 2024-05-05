Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    5 May 2024 2:06 PM GMT
    Updated On
    5 May 2024 2:07 PM GMT

    അംഗൻവാടി അധ്യാപികക്ക്​ വിറക് ശേഖരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റു

    sunburn
    കോതമംഗലം: വീടിന് സമീപത്തെ പറമ്പിൽ നിന്ന് വിറക് ശേഖരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ അംഗൻവാടി അധ്യാപികക്ക്​ സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റു. പോത്താനിക്കാട് ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് ഒന്നാം വാർഡ് അംഗൻവാടി അധ്യാപിക മിനി സത്യനാണ് കഴുത്തിൽ നീറ്റൽ അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സ തേടിയത്​.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:sunburnAnganwadi teacher
    News Summary - Anganwadi teacher suffers from sunburn
