Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 10:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 10:00 PM IST

    കൃഷിഭവൻ താഴിട്ട് പൂട്ടി അജ്ഞാതൻ കടന്നുകളഞ്ഞു; കൃഷി ഓഫീസറും ജീവനക്കാരും അകത്ത് കടന്നത് പൂട്ട് തകർത്ത്

    കൃഷിഭവൻ താഴിട്ട് പൂട്ടി അജ്ഞാതൻ കടന്നുകളഞ്ഞു; കൃഷി ഓഫീസറും ജീവനക്കാരും അകത്ത് കടന്നത് പൂട്ട് തകർത്ത്
    കോട്ടയം: കടനാട് കൃഷിഭവൻ പൂട്ടി താക്കോലുമായി അഞ്ജാതൻ കടന്നുകളഞ്ഞു. രാവിലെ ജീവനക്കാർ ഓഫീസിലെത്തിപ്പോഴാണ് ഷട്ടർ മറ്റൊരു താഴിട്ട് പൂട്ടിയ നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്.

    കൈയിലുള്ള താക്കോലുമായി കൃഷി ഓഫീസറും ജീവനക്കാരും ഏറെ നേരെ പുറത്ത് നിൽക്കേണ്ടി വന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ പൂട്ട് തല്ലിതകർത്താണ് ജീവനക്കാർ ഓഫീസിനകത്ത് കയറിയത്.

    രണ്ടാം നിലയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കൃഷിഭവനിലേക്കും കടനാട് വില്ലേജിന്റെ ഡിജിറ്റൽ ക്യാമ്പ് ഓഫീസിലേക്കുമുള്ള വഴിയിലെ ഷട്ടറാണ് പൂട്ടിയത്.

    TAGS:krishi bhavankadanadKottayam
