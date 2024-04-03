Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 1:50 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 1:50 PM GMT

    സ്ഫോടകവസ്തു നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ പൊട്ടിത്തെറി; നാലുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്, 17കാരന്റെ കൈപ്പത്തികൾ അറ്റു

    സ്ഫോടകവസ്തു നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ പൊട്ടിത്തെറി; നാലുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്, 17കാരന്റെ കൈപ്പത്തികൾ അറ്റു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മണ്ണന്തലയിൽ സ്ഫോടകവസ്തു നിർമാണത്തിനിടെയുണ്ടായ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയിൽ നാലുപേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. സ്ഫോടനത്തിൽ പതിനേഴുകാരന്റെ രണ്ട് കൈപ്പത്തിയും അറ്റു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ തിരുവനന്തപുരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    പരിക്കേറ്റ പതിനേഴുകാരനെതിരെ നാടൻബോംബ് നിർമാണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് നേരത്തെ കേസുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:explosivesexplosion
    News Summary - An explosion during the manufacture of explosives; Four people were injured
