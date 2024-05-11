Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2024 1:03 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2024 1:03 PM GMT

    തൃശൂരിൽ ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെ ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കൊമ്പുകോർത്തു

    തൃശൂർ : തൃശൂരിൽ ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെ ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കൊമ്പുകോർത്തു. തൃശൂർ മുറ്റിച്ചൂർ അയ്യപ്പൻകാവ് ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെയാണ് ആന ഇടഞ്ഞത്. വൈകീട്ട് എഴുന്നള്ളിപ്പിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവമുണ്ടായത്.

    പഞ്ചവാദ്യം നടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. പിന്നീട് ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനയെ പാപ്പാൻമാർ തളച്ചതോടെയാണ് ഭീതിയൊഴിഞ്ഞത്.

