Posted Ondate_range 11 May 2024 1:03 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 May 2024 1:03 PM GMT
തൃശൂരിൽ ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെ ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കൊമ്പുകോർത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - An elephant fell during a festival in Thrissur
പഞ്ചവാദ്യം നടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. പിന്നീട് ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനയെ പാപ്പാൻമാർ തളച്ചതോടെയാണ് ഭീതിയൊഴിഞ്ഞത്.
തൃശൂർ : തൃശൂരിൽ ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെ ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കൊമ്പുകോർത്തു. തൃശൂർ മുറ്റിച്ചൂർ അയ്യപ്പൻകാവ് ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെയാണ് ആന ഇടഞ്ഞത്. വൈകീട്ട് എഴുന്നള്ളിപ്പിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവമുണ്ടായത്.
പഞ്ചവാദ്യം നടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ആനകൾ പരസ്പരം കുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. പിന്നീട് ഇടഞ്ഞ ആനയെ പാപ്പാൻമാർ തളച്ചതോടെയാണ് ഭീതിയൊഴിഞ്ഞത്.
