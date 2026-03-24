വിറക് ശേഖരിക്കാൻ പോയ വയോധികനെ കാട്ടാന കൊന്നു

cancel camera_alt നടരാജൻ അടിമാലി : വനത്തിൽ വിറക് ശേഖരിക്കാൻ പോയ വയോധികനെ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമിച്ചു കൊന്നു. കണ്ണൻ ദേവൻ കമ്പനി കല്ലാർ എസ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഫാക്ടറി ഡിവിഷനിൽ നടരാജൻ (62) ആണ് ​കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട് മണിയോടെ വിറക് ശേഖരിക്കാൻ വീട്ടിൽ നിന്നും പോയതായിരുന്നു. വൈകിയും തിരികെ എത്താത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അന്വേഷിച്ച് ചെന്നപ്പോഴാണ് വനത്തിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. വിവരമറിയിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് വനം വകുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ എത്തി അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി. Show Full Article

News Summary -

An elderly man who went to collect firewood was killed by a wild elephant.