Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകനത്ത മഴയിൽ വയോധികൻ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2024 10:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2024 10:15 AM GMT

    കനത്ത മഴയിൽ വയോധികൻ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ വീണു മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കനത്ത മഴയിൽ വയോധികൻ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ വീണു മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കനത്ത മഴയെ തുടർന്നുണ്ടായ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ വീണു വയോധികന് മരിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ചാക്ക പരക്കുടി ലെയ്നിൽ വിക്രമൻ (82) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ വീട്ടിൽ മരിച്ചു കിടക്കുന്ന നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

    വെള്ളത്തിൽ കാൽതെറ്റി വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചതാകുമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. വിക്രമൻ ഒറ്റക്ക് ആയിരുന്നു വീട്ടിൽ താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്. അതിനാൽ ആരും അറിഞ്ഞില്ല. മൃതദേഹം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:died in heavy rain
    News Summary - An elderly man fell into a puddle and died in heavy rain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X