Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 Dec 2024 1:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Dec 2024 1:04 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് പോയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ എമർജൻസി ലാന്ഡിങ് നടത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - An Air India Express flight bound for Bahrain made an emergency landing at Nedumbassery
കൊച്ചി: നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ നിന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് പോയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനത്തിന് എമർജൻസി ലാന്ഡിങ്. ടയറിന് തകരാർ ഉണ്ടെന്ന സംശയത്തെത്തുടർന്നാണ് വിമാനം തിരിച്ചു വിളിച്ചത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.45 നാണ് വിമാനം പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. 112 പേരാണ് വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.
വിമാനം പുറപ്പെട്ട ഉടനെ റൺവേയിൽ നടത്തിയ പതിവു പരിശോധനയിൽ ടയറിന്റെ ഔട്ടർ ലെയർ ഭാഗം കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് നടപടി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story