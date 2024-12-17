Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് പോയ എയർ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 1:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 1:04 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് പോയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ എമർജൻസി ലാന്‍ഡിങ് നടത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് പോയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ എമർജൻസി ലാന്‍ഡിങ് നടത്തി
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ നിന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് പോയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനത്തിന് എമർജൻസി ലാന്‍ഡിങ്. ടയറിന് തകരാർ ഉണ്ടെന്ന സംശയത്തെത്തുടർന്നാണ് വിമാനം തിരിച്ചു വിളിച്ചത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.45 നാണ് വിമാനം പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. 112 പേരാണ് വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.

    വിമാനം പുറപ്പെട്ട ഉടനെ റൺവേയിൽ നടത്തിയ പതിവു പരിശോധനയിൽ ടയറിന്റെ ഔട്ടർ ലെയർ ഭാഗം കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് നടപടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Emergency LandingAir India Express
    News Summary - An Air India Express flight bound for Bahrain made an emergency landing at Nedumbassery
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X