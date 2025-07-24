ആലുവ സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 July 2025 10:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 July 2025 10:20 PM IST
ആലുവ സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Aluva native dies in Ras Al Khaimah
റാസൽഖൈമ: ആലുവ ഏലൂക്കര സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ (55) റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സന്ദർശക വിസയിൽ യു.എ.ഇയിലെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ. ഓട്ടുപുറത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ സയ്താലിയുടെയും സുബൈദയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത് ബീവി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ, സുലൈഖ ബീവി, സുനിതാ ബീവി. മക്കൾ: ആശ്മ (യു.കെ), ആഷിക് (ബംഗളൂരു), അസ്ലം സിദാൻ (വിദ്യാർഥി). മരുമകൻ: സഹൽ (യു.കെ). വ്യാഴാഴ്ച്ച വൈകുന്നേരം റാക് ശൈഖ് സായിദ് മസ്ജിദിൽ നടന്ന പ്രാർത്ഥനക്കു ശേഷം റാസൽഖൈമ ഫുലയ്യ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story