    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2025 10:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2025 10:20 PM IST

    ആലുവ സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    റാസൽഖൈമ: ആലുവ ഏലൂക്കര സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ (55) റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സന്ദർശക വിസയിൽ യു.എ.ഇയിലെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ. ഓട്ടുപുറത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ സയ്താലിയുടെയും സുബൈദയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത് ബീവി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ, സുലൈഖ ബീവി, സുനിതാ ബീവി. മക്കൾ: ആശ്മ (യു.കെ), ആഷിക് (ബംഗളൂരു), അസ്‌ലം സിദാൻ (വിദ്യാർഥി). മരുമകൻ: സഹൽ (യു.കെ). വ്യാഴാഴ്‌ച്ച വൈകുന്നേരം റാക് ശൈഖ് സായിദ് മസ്ജിദിൽ നടന്ന പ്രാർത്ഥനക്കു ശേഷം റാസൽഖൈമ ഫുലയ്യ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

