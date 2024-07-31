എലിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് നഗരസഭ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 July 2024
31 July 2024
എലിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് നഗരസഭ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Aluva municipal employee dies of rat fever leptospirosis
ആലുവ: ആലുവ നഗരസഭ താൽക്കാലിക ജീവനക്കാരൻ എലിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. ആലുവ മാധവപുരം കോളിനിയിൽ കൊടിഞ്ഞിത്താൻ വീട്ടിൽ എം.എ. കണ്ണനാണ് (43) മരിച്ചത്.
എലിപ്പനിക്കൊപ്പം മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം കൂടി ബാധിച്ചതോടെ ആരോഗ്യനില വഷളാവുകയായിരുന്നു. ചികിത്സിയിലിരിക്കെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. ഭാര്യ: സുജാത. മക്കൾ ആതിര, കാവ്യ.
