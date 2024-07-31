Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 7:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 7:12 AM GMT

    എലിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് നഗരസഭ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു

    എലിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് നഗരസഭ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു
    ആലുവ: ആലുവ നഗരസഭ താൽക്കാലിക ജീവനക്കാരൻ എലിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. ആലുവ മാധവപുരം കോളിനിയിൽ കൊടിഞ്ഞിത്താൻ വീട്ടിൽ എം.എ. കണ്ണനാണ് (43) മരിച്ചത്.

    എലിപ്പനിക്കൊപ്പം മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം കൂടി ബാധിച്ചതോടെ ആരോഗ്യനില വഷളാവുകയായിരുന്നു. ചികിത്സിയിലിരിക്കെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. ഭാര്യ: സുജാത. മക്കൾ ആതിര, കാവ്യ.

    TAGS:LeptospirosisRat Fever
    News Summary - Aluva municipal employee dies of rat fever leptospirosis
