Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആദിവാസി യുവാവിന്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2023 9:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2023 9:27 AM GMT

    ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന് ചികിത്സ വൈകിയെന്ന ആരോപണം: വീണ ജോർജ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് നിർദേശം നൽകി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന് ചികിത്സ വൈകിയെന്ന ആരോപണം: വീണ ജോർജ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് നിർദേശം നൽകി
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം : കണ്ണൂർ പരിയാരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന് ചികിത്സ വൈകിയെന്ന ആരോപണത്തിൽ അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകാൻ മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോർജ് മെഡിക്കൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് ഡയറക്ടർക്ക് നിർദേശം നൽകി.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:minister Veena George
    News Summary - Allegation of delayed treatment of tribal youth: Veena George ordered an investigation
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X