ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന് ചികിത്സ വൈകിയെന്ന ആരോപണം: വീണ ജോർജ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് നിർദേശം നൽകി

Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2023 9:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2023 9:27 AM GMT
ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന് ചികിത്സ വൈകിയെന്ന ആരോപണം: വീണ ജോർജ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് നിർദേശം നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Allegation of delayed treatment of tribal youth: Veena George ordered an investigation
തിരുവനന്തപുരം : കണ്ണൂർ പരിയാരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ആദിവാസി യുവാവിന് ചികിത്സ വൈകിയെന്ന ആരോപണത്തിൽ അന്വേഷിച്ച് റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകാൻ മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോർജ് മെഡിക്കൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് ഡയറക്ടർക്ക് നിർദേശം നൽകി.
