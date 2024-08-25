വയനാട് പുനരധിവാസം ചർച്ച ചെയ്യാൻ സർവകക്ഷി യോഗം 29 ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Aug 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Aug 2024 12:44 PM GMT
വയനാട് പുനരധിവാസം ചർച്ച ചെയ്യാൻ സർവകക്ഷി യോഗം 29 ന്text_fields
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിൽ ദുരിതബാധിതരായവരുടെ പുനരധിവാസം സംബന്ധിച്ച് ചർച്ച ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ സർവകക്ഷി യോഗം വിളിച്ചു. 29 ന് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം 4.30ന് ഓൺലൈനായാണ് യോഗം ചേരുക.
റവന്യൂ-ഭവനനിർമ്മാണം, വനം-വന്യജീവി, ജല വിഭവം, വൈദ്യുതി, ഗതാഗതം, രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ-പുരാരേഖ, ധനകാര്യം, പൊതുമരാമത്ത്-വിനോദസഞ്ചാരം, പട്ടികജാതി പട്ടികവർഗ പിന്നാക്കവിഭാഗക്ഷേമ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രിമാർ, ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറി, അഡീഷണൽ ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാർ എന്നിവരും പങ്കെടുക്കും.
