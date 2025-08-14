പത്ര വിൽപനക്കാരുടെ അഖിലേന്ത്യ സമ്മേളനം 16 മുതൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2025 10:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2025 10:45 PM IST
പത്ര വിൽപനക്കാരുടെ അഖിലേന്ത്യ സമ്മേളനം 16 മുതൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - All India Conference of Newspaper Sellers from 16th
മലപ്പുറം: പത്രവിൽപനക്കാരുടെ അഖിലേന്ത്യ സമ്മേളനം ആഗസ്റ്റ് 16, 17 തീയതികളിൽ ഝാർഖണ്ഡ് സിക്കിദിഹിലെ ഹിരാക് റോഡിലുള്ള ബുദ്ധ ലോണിൽ നടക്കും. 22 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള പ്രതിനിധികൾ പങ്കെടുക്കും.
16ന് രാവിലെ 11ന് ഹബ് ഇന്ത്യ റിയാലിറ്റിയിലെ പങ്കജ് കുമാറും കോർപറേറ്റ് മാനേജർ രൺവിജയ് സിങ്ങും ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. 17ന് വിതരണക്കാരുടെ അനുമോദന റാലി നടക്കും. പി.കെ. സത്താർ, ചേക്കു കരിപ്പൂർ, സി. അബൂബക്കർ എന്നിവരാണ് സംസ്ഥാനത്തുനിന്നുള്ള പ്രതിനിധികൾ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story