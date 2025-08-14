Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    14 Aug 2025 10:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 10:45 PM IST

    പത്ര വിൽപനക്കാരുടെ അഖിലേന്ത്യ സമ്മേളനം 16 മുതൽ

    പത്ര വിൽപനക്കാരുടെ അഖിലേന്ത്യ സമ്മേളനം 16 മുതൽ
    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം: പ​ത്ര​വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 16, 17 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സി​ക്കി​ദി​ഹി​ലെ ഹി​രാ​ക് റോ​ഡി​ലു​ള്ള ബു​ദ്ധ ലോ​ണി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. 22 സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    16ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​ഹ​ബ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ റി​യാ​ലി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ പ​ങ്ക​ജ് കു​മാ​റും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ര​ൺ​വി​ജ​യ് സി​ങ്ങും ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. 17ന് ​വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​നു​മോ​ദ​ന റാ​ലി ന​ട​ക്കും. പി.​കെ. സ​ത്താ​ർ, ചേ​ക്കു ക​രി​പ്പൂ​ർ, സി. ​അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ.

    News Summary - All India Conference of Newspaper Sellers from 16th
