Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 April 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 April 2024 12:44 PM GMT
ആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കല് കോളജ്: യുവതിയുടെ മരണം അന്വേഷണത്തിന് മന്ത്രി നിര്ദേശം നല്കിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Alappuzha Medical College: The minister ordered an investigation into the death of the young woman
ആലപ്പുഴ: പ്രസവത്തെ തുടര്ന്ന് ആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കല് കോളജില് യുവതി മരിച്ചെന്ന പരാതിയില് അന്വേഷണം നടത്താന് മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്ജ് നിര്ദേശം നല്കി. മെഡിക്കല് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് ജോ. ഡയറക്ടറുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് അന്വേഷണം നടത്താനാണ് നിർദേശം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story