Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കല്‍...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2024 12:44 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2024 12:44 PM GMT

    ആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ്: യുവതിയുടെ മരണം അന്വേഷണത്തിന് മന്ത്രി നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ്: യുവതിയുടെ മരണം അന്വേഷണത്തിന് മന്ത്രി നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി
    cancel

    ആലപ്പുഴ: പ്രസവത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍ യുവതി മരിച്ചെന്ന പരാതിയില്‍ അന്വേഷണം നടത്താന്‍ മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്‍ജ് നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി. മെഡിക്കല്‍ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് ജോ. ഡയറക്ടറുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണം നടത്താനാണ് നിർദേശം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Alappuzha Medical CollegeMinister Veena George
    News Summary - Alappuzha Medical College: The minister ordered an investigation into the death of the young woman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X