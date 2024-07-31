Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 10:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 10:42 AM GMT

    ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് പണം അയക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസികൾക്ക്​ സർവിസ്​ ചാർജ് സൗജന്യമാക്കി അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ്

    ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് പണം അയക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസികൾക്ക്​ സർവിസ്​ ചാർജ് സൗജന്യമാക്കി അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ്
    കോഴിക്കോട്​: വയനാട്ടിലെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്കും മറ്റും പണം അയക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസികൾക്ക്​ സർവിസ്​ ചാർജ് സൗജന്യമാക്കി പ്രമുഖ ട്രാവൽ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ആയ അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ്.

    അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസിന്റെ സഹോദര സ്ഥാപനമായ അൽജസീറ എക്സ്​ചേഞ്ച്​ വഴി നടത്തുന്ന ഇടപാടുകൾക്കാണ് ഇളവ് ലഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് സി.എം.ഡി അബ്ദുൾ നാസർ അറിയിച്ചു. അൽജസീറയുടെ എല്ലാ ബ്രാഞ്ചുകളിലും ഈ സൗജന്യം ലഭ്യമാകും.

    TAGS:Wayanad Landslideakbar travels
    News Summary - Akbar Travels
