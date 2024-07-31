ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് പണം അയക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസികൾക്ക്​ സർവിസ്​ ചാർജ് സൗജന്യമാക്കി അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 July 2024 10:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 July 2024 10:42 AM GMT
ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്ക് പണം അയക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് സർവിസ് ചാർജ് സൗജന്യമാക്കി അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ്text_fields
കോഴിക്കോട്: വയനാട്ടിലെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിയിലേക്കും മറ്റും പണം അയക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് സർവിസ് ചാർജ് സൗജന്യമാക്കി പ്രമുഖ ട്രാവൽ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ആയ അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ്.
അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസിന്റെ സഹോദര സ്ഥാപനമായ അൽജസീറ എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് വഴി നടത്തുന്ന ഇടപാടുകൾക്കാണ് ഇളവ് ലഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് സി.എം.ഡി അബ്ദുൾ നാസർ അറിയിച്ചു. അൽജസീറയുടെ എല്ലാ ബ്രാഞ്ചുകളിലും ഈ സൗജന്യം ലഭ്യമാകും.
