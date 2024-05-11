Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 May 2024 3:55 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 May 2024 3:55 PM GMT
എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്: ഇന്ന് മുടങ്ങിയത് ആറ് സർവിസുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Air India Express: Six services suspended today
നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: കൊച്ചിയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസിന്റെ ആറ് വിമാന സർവിസുകൾ ശനിയാഴ്ച മുടങ്ങി. ഷാർജ, ബഹ്റൈൻ, അബൂദബി, ബംഗളൂരു, കൊൽക്കത്ത, ഹൈദരാബാദ് വിമാനങ്ങളാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.
കൊച്ചിയിലേക്ക് വരേണ്ടിയിരുന്ന ഷാർജ, ബഹ്റൈൻ വിമാനങ്ങളും മുടങ്ങി. സമരത്തിലായിരുന്ന ജീവനക്കാർ ജോലിയിൽ തിരിച്ചെത്തുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നടപടിക്രമങ്ങളിലെ കാലതാമസമാണ് സർവിസുകൾ മുടങ്ങാൻ കാരണമായി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത്.
