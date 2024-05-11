Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2024 3:55 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2024 3:55 PM GMT

    എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്‌സ്പ്രസ്: ഇന്ന് മുടങ്ങിയത് ആറ് സർവിസുകൾ

    Air India Express
    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: കൊച്ചിയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്‌സ്പ്രസിന്റെ ആറ് വിമാന സർവിസുകൾ ശനിയാഴ്ച മുടങ്ങി. ഷാർജ, ബഹ്‌റൈൻ, അബൂദബി, ബംഗളൂരു, കൊൽക്കത്ത, ഹൈദരാബാദ് വിമാനങ്ങളാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.

    കൊച്ചിയിലേക്ക്​ വരേണ്ടിയിരുന്ന ഷാർജ, ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വിമാനങ്ങളും മുടങ്ങി. സമരത്തിലായിരുന്ന ജീവനക്കാർ ജോലിയിൽ തിരിച്ചെത്തുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നടപടിക്രമങ്ങളിലെ കാലതാമസമാണ്​ സർവിസുകൾ മുടങ്ങാൻ കാരണമായി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത്​.

    TAGS:flight servicesAir India Express
    News Summary - Air India Express: Six services suspended today
