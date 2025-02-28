Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2025 8:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2025 8:34 PM IST
അഡ്വ. എ. വേലപ്പന് നായർ പത്മനാഭസ്വാമിക്ഷേത്രം ഭരണസമിതിയിലെ സര്ക്കാര് പ്രതിനിധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Adv. A. Velappan Nair is the Government representative on the Padmanabhaswamy Temple Administrative Body
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പത്മനാഭസ്വാമിക്ഷേത്രത്തിന്റെ ഭരണസമിതിയിലെ സംസ്ഥാന സര്ക്കാര് പ്രതിനിധിയായി അഡ്വ. എ. വേലപ്പന്നായരെ നിയമിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം വട്ടിയൂര്ക്കാവ് സ്വദേശിയായ എ. വേലപ്പന്നായർ മുതിര്ന്ന ഹൈകോടതി അഭിഭാഷകനാണ്.
സുപ്രീംകോടതി നിര്ദേശപ്രകാരം രൂപീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഭരണസമിതിയിലെ സംസ്ഥാന സര്ക്കാര് പ്രതിനിധിയായിരുന്ന തുളസി ഭാസ്കര് മരണമടഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടര്ന്നുണ്ടായ ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണ് അഡ്വ. എ. വേലപ്പന് നായരുടെ നിയമനം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story