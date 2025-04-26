Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 April 2025
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2025 6:10 PM IST
എ.ഡി.ജി.പി മനോജ് എബ്രഹാമിന് ഡി.ജി.പിയായി സ്ഥാനക്കയറ്റം; മേയ് ഒന്നിന് ചുമതലയേൽക്കും
ADGP Manoj Abraham promoted to DGP
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എ.ഡി.ജി.പി മനോജ് എബ്രഹാമിന് ഡി.ജി.പിയായി സ്ഥാനക്കയറ്റം ലഭിച്ചു. ഡി.ജി.പി റാങ്കിൽ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് മേധാവിയായാണ് സ്ഥാനക്കയറ്റം.
നിലവിലെ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് മേധാവി കെ.പദ്മകുമാർ വിരമിക്കുന്ന ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണ് സ്ഥാനക്കയറ്റം. ഏപ്രിൽ 30നാണ് പദ്മകുമാർ വിരമിക്കുന്നത്. മേയ് ഒന്നിന് മനോജ് എബ്രഹാം ചുമതലയേൽക്കും. നിലവിൽ ക്രമസമാധാന ചുമതലയുള്ള എ.ഡി.ജി.പിയാണ് 1994ലെ ബാച്ച് ഐ.പി.എസ് ഓഫിസറായ മനോജ് എബ്രഹാം.
