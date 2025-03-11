Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് 73...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2025 12:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2025 12:07 PM IST

    കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് 73 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി അനുവദിച്ചതായി മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kn balagopal 98778
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് സർക്കാർ സഹായമായി 73 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിനായാണ് ഈ തുക അനുവദിച്ചത്.

    കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷത്തെ ബജറ്റിൽ 900 കോടി രൂപയാണ് വകയിരുത്തിയിരുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, ഇതിനകം 1572.42 കോടി രൂപ നൽകി. ബജറ്റ് വകയിരുത്തലിനെക്കാൾ 672.42 കോടി രൂപയാണ് അധികമായി അനുവദിച്ചതെന്നും മന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ksrtcMinister KN Balagopal
    News Summary - Additional Rs 73 crore allocated to KSRTC
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X