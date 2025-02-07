Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightജ​ൻ​ശ​താ​ബ്ദി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 9:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 9:23 PM IST

    ജ​ൻ​ശ​താ​ബ്ദി എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ന് അധിക കോച്ചുകൾ അനുവദിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജ​ൻ​ശ​താ​ബ്ദി എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ന് അധിക കോച്ചുകൾ അനുവദിച്ചു
    cancel

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം-​കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്-​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജ​ൻ​ശ​താ​ബ്ദി എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ന് ​ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഏ​ഴ് മു​ത​ൽ പ​ത്ത് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക ചെ​യ​ർ കാ​ർ കോ​ച്ച് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    ന​മ്പ​ർ 16343 തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം- മ​ധു​ര അ​മൃ​ത എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ന് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഏ​ഴി​നും ന​മ്പ​ർ 16344 മ​ധു​ര -തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം അ​മൃ​ത എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​ന് എ​ട്ടി​നും അ​ധി​ക സ്ലീ​പ്പ​ർ ക്ലാ​സ് കോ​ച്ച് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:train timetrain schedule
    News Summary - Additional coaches allowed in janshatabdi express
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X