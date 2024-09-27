Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 3:54 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 3:54 PM GMT

    അമൃത എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ അധിക കോച്ച്

    Amritha Express
    പാലക്കാട്: തിരക്ക് കുറക്കാൻ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ-മധുര ജങ്ഷൻ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം അമൃത എക്സ്പ്രസിന് (16343/16344) താൽക്കാലികമായി അധിക കോച്ച് അനുവദിച്ചതായി റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    സെപ്റ്റംബർ 27, 29 തീയതികളിൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തുനിന്ന് മധുരയിലേക്കും സെപ്റ്റംബർ 28, 30 തീയതികളിൽ മധുരയിൽനിന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തേക്കുമാണ് ഒരു അധിക സ്ലീപ്പർ ക്ലാസ് കോച്ച് അനുവദിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:indian railwayAmritha Expresscoachtrain services
