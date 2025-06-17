Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    17 Jun 2025 7:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 7:18 AM IST

    നടി കാവ്യ മാധവന്‍റെ പിതാവ് പി. മാധവൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    Kavya Madhavan father P Madhavan
    ചെന്നൈ: നടി കാവ്യ മാധവന്‍റെ പിതാവ് പി. മാധവൻ (75) ചെന്നൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാസർകോട് നീലേശ്വരം പള്ളിക്കര കുടുംബാംഗവും സുപ്രിയ ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽസ് ഉടമയുമായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ശാമള. മകൻ: മിഥുൻ (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ). മരുമക്കൾ: റിയ (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ), നടൻ ദിലീപ്. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് കൊച്ചിയിൽ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:Actress Kavya MadhavanLatest NewsObituaryP Madhavan
    News Summary - Actress Kavya Madhavan's father P. Madhavan passes away
