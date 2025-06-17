Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
നടി കാവ്യ മാധവന്റെ പിതാവ് പി. മാധവൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Actress Kavya Madhavan's father P. Madhavan passes away
ചെന്നൈ: നടി കാവ്യ മാധവന്റെ പിതാവ് പി. മാധവൻ (75) ചെന്നൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാസർകോട് നീലേശ്വരം പള്ളിക്കര കുടുംബാംഗവും സുപ്രിയ ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽസ് ഉടമയുമായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ശാമള. മകൻ: മിഥുൻ (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ). മരുമക്കൾ: റിയ (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ), നടൻ ദിലീപ്. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് കൊച്ചിയിൽ നടക്കും.
