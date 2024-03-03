Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    3 March 2024 5:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 March 2024 5:14 AM GMT

    പോക്സോ കേസില്‍ പിടിയിലായ പ്രതി റിമാന്‍ഡിൽ

    Pocso case
    Representational Image

    കു​ള​ത്തൂ​പ്പു​ഴ: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ണ്‍കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ കോ​ട​തി റി​മാ​ന്‍ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു. ചോ​ഴി​യ​ക്കോ​ട് അ​രി​പ്പ ജാ​നി​ഷ് മ​ൻ​സി​ലി​ൽ ജാ​നി​ഷ് (38) ആ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം കു​ള​ത്തൂ​പ്പു​ഴ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ വീ​ട്ടി​ലി​ല്ലാ​തി​രു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച് ക​യ​റി പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രാ​തി. കോ​ട​തി പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Crime NewsKollam NewsPOCSO
