Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 10:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 10:04 PM IST

    പോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതി കോടതിയിൽനിന്ന് മുങ്ങി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതി കോടതിയിൽനിന്ന് മുങ്ങി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര: പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് ട്രാ​ക്ക് കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഓ​ടി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഇ​ള​മാ​ട് ശ്രീ​ജ ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ അ​ബി​ൻ​ദേ​വാ​ണ് മു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11 ഓ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. 2024ൽ ​പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സ​ിലെ പ്രതിയാണ്. കോ​ട​തി​ക്ക് പി​ന്നി​ലെ പ​ട​വു​ക​ൾ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി പ്ര​തി പെട്ടെന്ന് ഓ​ടി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:POCSO Case
    News Summary - Accused in POCSO case absconds from court
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X