എടരിക്കോട് അപകടം; സ്ത്രീയടക്കം രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 10 April 2026 3:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 April 2026 3:48 PM IST
എടരിക്കോട് അപകടം; സ്ത്രീയടക്കം രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Accident on Edarikode; Two people including a woman died
കോട്ടക്കൽ (മലപ്പുറം): ദേശീയപാത എടരിക്കോടിന് സമീപം ഉണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ സ്ത്രീയടക്കം രണ്ടുപേർ മരിച്ചു. ഇവർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച ഗുഡ്സ് ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ എതിർദിശയിൽ വന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസിലിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടരയോടെയാണ് അപകടം.
ഇരുവരും ലോറിക്കടിയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. രണ്ടുപേരും ഇതര സംസ്ഥാനസ്വദേശികളാണ്.അപകടത്തിൽ ഗുഡ്സ് ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റു. മരണപ്പെട്ടവരെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല.
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