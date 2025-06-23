Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    23 Jun 2025 12:15 AM IST
    23 Jun 2025 12:15 AM IST

    ഇന്ന്​ എ.ബി.വി.പി വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബന്ദ്

    ഇന്ന്​ എ.ബി.വി.പി വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബന്ദ്
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്കു​നേ​രെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ബ​ന്ദ് ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന്​ എ.​ബി.​വി.​പി. സം​ഘ​ട​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സ​മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ടി പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ​മ​രം. കേ​ര​ളം ‘പി.​എം ശ്രീ’​യി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ക്കും​വ​​രെ സ​മ​രം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും​ എ.​ബി.​വി.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

