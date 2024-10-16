Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:33 AM GMT
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:33 AM GMT

    ബാറിലുണ്ടായ സംഘർഷത്തിൽ യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റു മരിച്ചു

    Ashik Manoharan
    ആഷിക് മനോഹരൻ

    അങ്കമാലി: ബാറിലുണ്ടായ സംഘർഷത്തിൽ യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റു മരിച്ചു. അങ്കമാലി കിടങ്ങൂർ വലിയോലിപറമ്പിൽ ആഷിക് മനോഹരനാണ് (32) മരിച്ചത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.15ഓടെ അങ്കമാലി ടൗണിലെ 'ഹിൽസ് പാർക്ക്' ബാറിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. എൽ.എഫ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കനായില്ല.

    നിരവധി അടിപിടി കേസുകളിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട ആളാണ് ആഷിക്. പ്രതികൾക്കായി പൊലീസ് തിരച്ചിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:stabbeddeath news
    News Summary - A young man was stabbed to death in a bar brawl
