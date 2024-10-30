Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 1:31 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 1:31 PM GMT

    വൈത്തിരി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ചേളാരിയിൽ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു

    river accident
    Representational Image

    വൈത്തിരി (വയനാട്): വൈത്തിരി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ചേളാരിയിൽ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു. ഇടിയംവയൽ സ്വദേശി യൂനുസ് (37) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൈ കഴുകാൻ കുളത്തിൽ ഇറങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം.

    TAGS:accidentdeath
