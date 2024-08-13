Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 6:57 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 6:57 PM GMT

    ബൈക്കിൽ നിന്നും തെറിച്ചു വീണ യുവാവിന്റെ മുകളിലൂടെ കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസ് കയറിയിറങ്ങി; ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    ബൈക്കിൽ നിന്നും തെറിച്ചു വീണ യുവാവിന്റെ മുകളിലൂടെ കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസ് കയറിയിറങ്ങി; ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    തിരുവല്ല : നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ടു മറിഞ്ഞ ബൈക്കിൽ നിന്നും തെറിച്ചു വീണ യുവാവിന്റെ മുകളിൽ കൂടി കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസ് കയറിയിറങ്ങി ദാരുണാന്ത്യം.

    കവിയൂർ പാറപ്പുഴയിൽ ഇടശ്ശേരി തെക്കേതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ജേക്കബ് പീറ്ററിന്റെ മകൻ ജെയ്സൺ ജേക്കബ് ( 19 ) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് ഒൻപത് മണിയോടെ കല്ലുപ്പാറ കൊല്ലമല പടിയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു സംഭവം.


    TAGS:Accident DeathKSRTCBike Accident
    News Summary - A young man fell off his bike and died after being hit by a bus
