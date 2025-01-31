Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമലപ്പുറത്ത് ഫർണിച്ചർ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 8:15 AM IST

    മലപ്പുറത്ത് ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ കട്ടർ തട്ടി ശരീരം രണ്ടായി മുറിഞ്ഞു; യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അടുത്ത മാസം വിവാഹം നടക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ് അപകടം
    മലപ്പുറത്ത് ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ കട്ടർ തട്ടി ശരീരം രണ്ടായി മുറിഞ്ഞു; യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    cancel

    മലപ്പുറം: ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണശാലയിലെ കട്ടർ തട്ടി ശരീരം രണ്ടായി മുറിഞ്ഞ് യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടുമണിയോടെ മലപ്പുറം ആതവനാടാണ് സംഭവം. ഉത്തർ പ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശി സുബ്ഹാൻ അലിയാണ് (23) മരിച്ചത്.

    ഫർണിച്ചർ നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ കട്ടിങ് മെഷിൻ അടിവയറിൽ തട്ടുകയും ശരീരം രണ്ടായി മുറിയുകയുമായിരുന്നു. കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന തൊഴിലാളികളും നാട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്ന് വളാഞ്ചേരി സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. അടുത്ത മാസം വിവാഹം നടക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ് അപകടം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death newsFurniture Manufacturing plantAthavanad
    News Summary - A young man died tragically after being hit by a cutter while making furniture in Athavanad, Malappuram.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X