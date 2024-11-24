റോഡിൽ കുറുകെ കെട്ടിയ വടം കഴുത്തിൽ കുരുങ്ങി ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം, അപകടം ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം സഞ്ചരിക്കവേ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 Nov 2024 11:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Nov 2024 11:22 AM GMT
റോഡിൽ കുറുകെ കെട്ടിയ വടം കഴുത്തിൽ കുരുങ്ങി ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം, അപകടം ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം സഞ്ചരിക്കവേtext_fields
News Summary - A young man died tragically after a rope tied across the road got tangled around his neck while riding a bike with his wife.
തിരുവല്ല : ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം ബൈക്കിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കവേ റോഡിൽ കുറുകെ കെട്ടിയ വടം കഴുത്തിൽ കുരുങ്ങി യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. തകഴി സ്വദേശി സെയ്ദാണ് (32) മരിച്ചത്.
മുത്തൂർ കുറ്റപ്പുഴ റോഡിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് മൂന്നരയോടെ ആയിരുന്നു അപകടം. മുത്തൂർ ഗവൺമെൻറ് സ്കൂൾ വളപ്പിൽ നിന്നിരുന്ന മരത്തിൻറെ കൊമ്പ് മുറിച്ചു നീക്കുന്നതിനായി റോഡിന് കുറുകെ വലിച്ചു കെട്ടിയിരുന്ന വടം കഴുത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഉടൻതന്നെ തിരുവല്ലയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
