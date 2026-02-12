Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഒരപ്പൻകെട്ട്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2026 7:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2026 7:37 PM IST

    ഒരപ്പൻകെട്ട് വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടത്തിൽ വീണ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Orappankettu waterfall accident
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച അജി

    Listen to this Article

    തൃശ്ശൂർ: കണ്ണാറ ഒരപ്പൻകെട്ട് വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടത്തിൽ വീണ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. ആൽപ്പാറ, ശാന്തിനഗർ, റോസ് ഗാർഡൻ സ്വദേശി ചീരൻ വീട്ടിൽ അജി (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കുളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ കാൽ വഴുതി വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് നാലു മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. തൃശ്ശൂരിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേന യൂനിറ്റും സ്കൂബ സംഘവും നാട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിലാണ് ആളെ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:young manwaterfallAccidentsLatest News
    News Summary - A young man died after falling into the Orappankettu waterfall
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X