12 Feb 2026 7:37 PM IST
12 Feb 2026 7:37 PM IST
ഒരപ്പൻകെട്ട് വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടത്തിൽ വീണ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - A young man died after falling into the Orappankettu waterfall
തൃശ്ശൂർ: കണ്ണാറ ഒരപ്പൻകെട്ട് വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടത്തിൽ വീണ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. ആൽപ്പാറ, ശാന്തിനഗർ, റോസ് ഗാർഡൻ സ്വദേശി ചീരൻ വീട്ടിൽ അജി (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കുളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ കാൽ വഴുതി വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.
ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് നാലു മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. തൃശ്ശൂരിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേന യൂനിറ്റും സ്കൂബ സംഘവും നാട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിലാണ് ആളെ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചിരുന്നു.
