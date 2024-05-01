Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightക്രിക്കറ്റ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 3:01 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 3:01 PM GMT

    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ യുവാവ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ യുവാവ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    കോട്ടയം: വൈക്കത്ത് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ യുവാവ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ടോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. വൈക്കം ബീച്ചിലെ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ വൈകീട്ടോടെ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ യുവാവ് കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:young man collapsed
    News Summary - A young man collapsed and died while playing cricket
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X