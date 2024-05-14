Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    14 May 2024 3:17 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2024 3:17 PM GMT

    കൊല്ലത്ത് യുവാവും യുവതിയും ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    കൊല്ലത്ത് യുവാവും യുവതിയും ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    കൊല്ലം: കിളിക്കൊല്ലൂർ തെങ്ങയ്യം റെയിൽവേ ഗേറ്റിന് സമീപം യുവതിയും യുവാവും ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. ഇരുവരെയും തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല. ഗാന്ധിധാം എക്സ്പ്രസ് തട്ടിയാണ് അപകടമെന്നാണ് സൂചന.

    TAGS:Kollam newsTrain
    News Summary - A young man and a young woman died after being hit by a train in Kollam
