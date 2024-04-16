തുറവൂരിൽ ഉയരപ്പാത നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ തൂണിനു മുകളിൽ നിന്നു വീണ് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 April 2024 10:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 April 2024 10:24 AM GMT
തുറവൂരിൽ ഉയരപ്പാത നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ തൂണിനു മുകളിൽ നിന്നു വീണ് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - A worker died after falling from the top of a pillar during the construction of an elevated road in Thuravoor
തുറവൂർ: അരൂർ - തുറവൂർ ഉയരപ്പാത നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ തൂണിനു മുകളിൽനിന്നു വീണ് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു. ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് സിയാദ് ആലം (28) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. രാവിലെ 11.30ന് ചമ്മനാടിനു സമീപം തുണുകൾക്കു മുകളിൽ ഗർഡുകൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്ന ജോലിക്കിടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
മൃതദേഹം തുറവൂർ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.
