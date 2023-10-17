Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകൊച്ചിയിൽ ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Oct 2023 6:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2023 6:10 AM GMT

    കൊച്ചിയിൽ ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ ഏഴാം നിലയിൽ നിന്നുവീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊച്ചിയിൽ ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ ഏഴാം നിലയിൽ നിന്നുവീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: കടവന്ത്രയിൽ ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചു. കടവന്ത്ര തൻസിൽ ചാലറ്റ് എന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ ഏഴാം നിലയിൽ നിന്നുവീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ അഹാന(18)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ച് മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പമാണ് യുവതി ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നത്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:KochiAccident death
    News Summary - A woman died after falling from the seventh floor of a flat in Kochi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X