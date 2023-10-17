Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Oct 2023
17 Oct 2023
കൊച്ചിയിൽ ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ ഏഴാം നിലയിൽ നിന്നുവീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചു
News Summary - A woman died after falling from the seventh floor of a flat in Kochi
കൊച്ചി: കടവന്ത്രയിൽ ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചു. കടവന്ത്ര തൻസിൽ ചാലറ്റ് എന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ ഏഴാം നിലയിൽ നിന്നുവീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ അഹാന(18)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ച് മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പമാണ് യുവതി ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നത്.
