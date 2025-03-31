Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 March 2025
Updated Ondate_range 31 March 2025 3:56 PM IST
ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ട്രെയിലറിന്റെ ടയറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; ആളപായമില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - A tire of a moving trailer caught fire; no one was injured
പത്തനംതിട്ട: പത്തനംതിട്ട - മൈലപ്ര റോഡിൽ ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന 22 ടയർ ഉള്ള ട്രെയിലറിന്റെ ടയറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ നിന്നും ചിറ്റാർ ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ട്രെയിലറിനാണ് തീ പിടിച്ചത്. മൈലപ്ര പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് മുന്നിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12. 30 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം.
പുറകിലെ ടയർ വലിയ ശബ്ദത്തോടെ പൊട്ടി തീപിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ തന്നെ നാട്ടുകാർ എത്തി തീയണയ്ക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമായില്ല. വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ നിന്നും അഗ്നി രക്ഷാ സേന എത്തിയാണ് തീ അണച്ചത്.
