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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവോട്ട് ചെയ്ത് ഇറങ്ങവെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2026 2:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2026 2:51 PM IST

    വോട്ട് ചെയ്ത് ഇറങ്ങവെ ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം; തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

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    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    തൃശ്ശൂർ: തൃശ്ശൂർ വാണിയംപാറയിൽ വോട്ട് ചെയ്ത് പുറത്തിറങ്ങവെ ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട ആൾ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. കൊമ്പഴ രാമൻചിറ സ്വദേശി വിനോദ് (ഉണ്ണി ചെക്കൻ) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 63 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു പ്രായം. വാണിയംപാറ ഇ.കെ.എം.യു.പി സ്കൂളിലെ 37-ാം നമ്പർ ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് ചെയ്ത് പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ ആൾ ആണ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചത്. വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ വിനോദിന് ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. പോളിങ് ഓഫീസറുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വീൽചെയറിൽ ഇരുത്തുന്ന സമയത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻതന്നെ ആംബുലൻസിൽ തൃശ്ശൂർ ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ആയില്ല.

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    TAGS:polling stationCollapsedThrissurKerala Assembly Election 2026
    News Summary - A Thrissur native collapsed and died after feeling unwell while leaving the polling station after casting his vote
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