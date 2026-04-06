അങ്കണവാടി വിട്ട് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയ മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരന്‍ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 April 2026 9:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 April 2026 9:35 PM IST
അങ്കണവാടി വിട്ട് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയ മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരന് വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - A three-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle while returning home from an Anganwadi.
കോഴിക്കോട്: കൂടത്താംപൊയിയിൽ അമ്മയോടൊപ്പം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്നു മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരന് പികപ്പ് വാനിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. കായണ്ണ കാപ്പുമ്മൽ ബബിലേഷിന്റെയും ദീഷ്ണയുടെയും ഏക മകനായ ആര്യന് ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അങ്കണവാടിയിൽ നിന്നും അമ്മയോടൊപ്പം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു കുട്ടി. റിവേഴ്സ് വന്ന വാഹനം ആര്യനെ ഇടിച്ച ദേഹത്ത് കയറി ഇറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉച്ചക്ക് മൂന്നുമണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. പേരാമ്പ്ര ഗ്യാസ് ഏജന്സിയുടേതാണ് വാഹനം.
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