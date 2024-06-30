Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    30 Jun 2024 5:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    30 Jun 2024 5:45 AM GMT

    മലപ്പുറം ചേലേമ്പ്രയിൽ മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    Dilsha Sherin
    മലപ്പുറം: ചേലേമ്പ്രയിൽ മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. ചേലേമ്പ്ര സ്വദേശിയും പത്താം ക്ലാസുകാരിയുമായ ദിൽഷ ഷെറിൻ (15) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വേങ്ങരയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലാണ് ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞിരുന്നത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ കുറച്ചു ദിവസങ്ങളായി ദിൽഷയുടെ ആരോ​ഗ്യ സ്ഥിതി മോശമായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വള്ളിക്കുന്ന് മേഖലയിൽ വിവാഹസൽക്കാരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത 18 പേർക്ക് മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് 400ലധികം പേരിലേക്ക് രോഗം പടർന്നിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Death newsjaundice disease
    News Summary - A student who was undergoing treatment for jaundice died in Chelembra, Malappuram
