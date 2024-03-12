Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightതലശ്ശേരി-മാഹി ബൈപാസിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:27 AM GMT

    തലശ്ശേരി-മാഹി ബൈപാസിലെ മേൽപ്പാതയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു; അപകടം ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തലശ്ശേരി-മാഹി ബൈപാസിലെ മേൽപ്പാതയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു; അപകടം ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മുഹമ്മദ്‌ നിദാൻ

    തലശ്ശേരി: തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉദ്ഘാടനം കഴിഞ്ഞ തലശ്ശേരി-മാഹി ബൈപാസിലെ രണ്ടു മേൽപ്പാതകൾക്കിടയിലെ വിടവിലൂടെ താഴേക്ക് വീണ് പ്ലസ്ടു വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. തോട്ടുമ്മൽ പുല്ല്യോട് റോഡ് ജന്നത്ത് ഹൗസിൽ നജീബിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ നിദാൻ (18) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി നിട്ടൂർ ബാലം ഭാഗത്താണ് അപകടം. നാട്ടുകാർ തലശ്ശേരി സഹകരണ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. സെന്റ് ജോസഫ്സ് ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ പ്ലസ് ടു വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്. മാതാവ്: നൗഷീൻ. സഹോദരി: നിദ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathThalassery Mahe Bypass
    News Summary - A student died after falling from the flyover on the Thalassery-Mahe bypass
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X