Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 9:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 9:35 AM GMT

    ആയൂരിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട പിക്കപ്പ് വാൻ കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചു കയറി

    ആയൂരിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട പിക്കപ്പ് വാൻ കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചു കയറി
    കൊല്ലം: കൊല്ലം ആയൂരിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട പിക്കപ്പ് വാൻ കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചു കയറി. ഫുട്പാത്തിലെ കൈവരി തകർത്താണ് വാൻ കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചു കയറിയത്. അപകടത്തിൽ ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് നിസാര പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    സമീപത്ത് നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന സ്കൂട്ടറും വാൻ ഇടിച്ചിട്ടു. ഡ്രൈവർ ഉറങ്ങിപ്പോയതാണ് അപകടത്തിന് കാരണമെന്നാണ് നിഗമനം.

    TAGS:accidentAyurA pick-up van
