    നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഹോസ്റ്റൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിൽനിന്ന് ചാടി ജീവനൊടുക്കി

    നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഹോസ്റ്റൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിൽനിന്ന് ചാടി ജീവനൊടുക്കി
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഹോസ്റ്റൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിൽനിന്ന് ചാടി ജീവനൊടുക്കി. ചുട്ടിപ്പാറ എസ്.എം.ഇ നഴ്സിങ് കോളജിലെ നാലാംവർഷ വിദ്യാർഥിനി അമ്മു എ. സജീവാണ്​ (22) മരിച്ചത്.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഏഴിന് വെട്ടിപ്പുറത്തെ എൻ.എസ്.എസ് ഹോസ്റ്റലിന്‍റെ മൂന്നാംനിലയിൽനിന്നാണ് ചാടിയത്. അമ്മുവിന്‍റെ ഫോൺ മുറിയിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തി.

    ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ അമ്മുവിനെ ഉടൻ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചു. നില അതീവ ഗുരുതരമായതിനാൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ്​ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

