    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 5:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 5:08 AM GMT

    ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകനായ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിയെ മിനയിൽ കാണാതായി

    Muhammed Vazhayur
    കാണാതായ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി മണ്ണിൽ കടവത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ്

    മലപ്പുറം: ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടകനായ മലപ്പുറം വാഴയൂർ സ്വദേശിയെ മിനയിൽ കാണാതായി. വാഴയൂർ തിരുത്തിയാട് സ്വദേശി മണ്ണിൽ കടവത്ത് മുഹമ്മദിനെ (74) ആണ് ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ കാണാതായത്.

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി മുഖേനയാണ് മുഹമ്മദ് തീർഥാടനത്തിന് എത്തിയത്. മിനയിലെ ആശുപത്രികളിലും മറ്റ് സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലും തിരച്ചിൽ നടത്തിയെങ്കിലും യാതൊരു വിവരവും ലഭിച്ചിട്ടില്ല.

    വിവരം ലഭിക്കുന്നവർ നൗഫൽ - 0542335471, 0556345424, ഗഫൂർ - 0541325670 എന്ന നമ്പറുകളിൽ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് കേരള ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.


    TAGS:Man MissingHajj pilgrim
    News Summary - A native of Vazhayur, a Hajj pilgrim, has gone missing in Mina
