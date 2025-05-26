Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 26 May 2025 9:51 PM IST
    date_range 26 May 2025 9:51 PM IST

    തൃശൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Suresh kumar
    മസ്‌കത്ത്: തൃശൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കേച്ചേരി എരനെല്ലൂര്‍ വീട്ടില്‍ സുരേഷ് കുമാര്‍ (58) ആണ് ഒമാനിലെ ബഹ്‌ലക്കടുത്ത് ബിസിയയില്‍ മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: വേലായുധന്‍. മാതാവ്: ലീല. ഭാര്യ: ബിന്ദു.

    മസ്‌കത്ത് മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റി ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം ഒമാൻ തൃശ്ശൂർ ഓർഗനൈസേഷന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:OmanThrissur NativeObituary
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Oman.
