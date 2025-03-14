Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 4:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 4:24 PM IST

    തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Hareesh
    മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അന്തിക്കാട് ചെറുകയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഹരീഷ് (36) ആണ് മൊബേലയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: ശങ്കരൻകുട്ടി. മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം തുടർനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:OmanThrissur NativeObituary News
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Oman
