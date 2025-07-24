Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2025 11:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2025 11:15 PM IST

    പുള്ളിക്കാനത്ത് എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി കാൽവഴുതി കൊക്കയിൽ വീണു; രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു

    പുള്ളിക്കാനത്ത് എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി കാൽവഴുതി കൊക്കയിൽ വീണു; രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു
    തൊടുപുഴ: പുള്ളിക്കാനത്ത് എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി കാൽവഴുതി കൊക്കയിൽ വീണു. രാത്രി 8.30ഓടെയാണ് അപകടം. വാഗമൺ പോയി മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന ഇവർ കാർ നിർത്തി ചാത്തൻപാറയിലിറങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ കാൽവഴുതി കൊക്കയിൽ വീണതാണെന്നാണ് സൂചന.

    സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ വിവരം അറിയിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് മൂലമറ്റം, തൊടുപുഴ ഫയര്‍‌സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിൽ നിന്നും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ എത്തി പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നു. കോടമഞ്ഞായതിനാൽ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ദുഷ്‌കരമാണ്.

    News Summary - A native of Ernakulam slipped and fell into a creek in Pullikanam
