Posted Ondate_range 6 April 2024 4:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 April 2024 4:14 AM GMT
മധ്യവയസ്കന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കടൽത്തീരത്ത് അടിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - A middle-aged man's body washed up on the beach in Thrikkunnapuzha
തൃക്കുന്നപ്പുഴ: മധ്യവയസ്കന്റെ അജ്ഞാത മൃതദേഹം കടൽത്തീരത്ത് അടിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ. തൃക്കുന്നപ്പുഴ മധുക്കൽ ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണസ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന് തെക്ക് ഭാഗത്ത് തീരത്തോട് ചേർന്നാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്. ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ട മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളാണ് കരയിലേക്ക് വലിച്ചു കയറ്റിയത്.
മരിച്ചത് നങ്ങ്യാർകുളങ്ങര സ്വദേശിയാണെന്ന് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. ഇയാളുടെതാണെന്ന് കരുതുന്ന കാർ തീരത്തു നിന്നും കണ്ടെത്തി. എന്നാൽ, കാറിന്റെ ഉടമ ചിങ്ങോലി സ്വദേശി ആണെന്ന് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് വ്യക്തമായത്. കോസ്റ്റൽ പൊലീസിനാണ് അന്വേഷണച്ചുമതല.
