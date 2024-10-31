Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 1:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    എറണാകുളം ഇരുമ്പനത്ത് ലോറിയും കാറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരു മരണം

    car and van collided, injuring five people in the car
    കൊച്ചി: എറണാകുളം ഇരുമ്പനത്ത് ടോറസ് ലോറിയും കാറും കൂട്ടി ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില്‍ ഒരു മരണം. മൂന്ന് പേർക്ക് ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    ജോഷ് എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. അജിത്, ര‌ഞ്ജി, ജിതിൻ എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ കാക്കനാട് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ഇരുമ്പനം പാലത്തിന് സമീപമാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. സിമന്‍റ് ലോഡുമായി വന്ന ലോറിയും കാറും തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കരിങ്ങാച്ചിറ ഭാഗത്ത് നിന്ന് വരികയായിരുന്നു കാർ.

    TAGS:collidedErnakulam
    News Summary - A lorry and a car collided at Ernakulam, one dead
