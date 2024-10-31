എറണാകുളം ഇരുമ്പനത്ത് ലോറിയും കാറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരു മരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 1:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 2:29 AM GMT
News Summary - A lorry and a car collided at Ernakulam, one dead
കൊച്ചി: എറണാകുളം ഇരുമ്പനത്ത് ടോറസ് ലോറിയും കാറും കൂട്ടി ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില് ഒരു മരണം. മൂന്ന് പേർക്ക് ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റു.
ജോഷ് എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. അജിത്, രഞ്ജി, ജിതിൻ എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ കാക്കനാട് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
ഇരുമ്പനം പാലത്തിന് സമീപമാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. സിമന്റ് ലോഡുമായി വന്ന ലോറിയും കാറും തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കരിങ്ങാച്ചിറ ഭാഗത്ത് നിന്ന് വരികയായിരുന്നു കാർ.
